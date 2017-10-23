Man stabs anchor in throat at Russian radio station Echo of Moscow

A man armed with a knife attacked and injured a female journalist after forcing his way in the Echo of Moscow radio station in Moscow, its editor-in-chief reported. The woman was taken to hospital.

Tatiana Felgengauer was stabbed in the throat by the assailant, Aleksey Venediktov reported. The attacker was subdued by the station’s security guards, he added. Felgengauer, 32, is the deputy editor-in-chief and host of one of the station’s talk shows. She first appeared on-air in 2005 as an intern correspondent and has been working for Echo of Moscow even since.

Ведущую Татьяну Фельгенгауэр ворвавшийся на Эхо мужчина. Ударил ножом в шею. Мужчина задержан.Татьяна госпитализирована.Ей поставлен катетер — Алексей Венедиктов (@aavst) October 23, 2017

Venediktov later said Felgengauer’s life is not in danger.

“The doctors said she is in a serious condition, but her life is not under a threat,” he told Interfax.

Vitaly Ruvinsky, the editor-in-chief of the station’s website, posted a photo of the alleged attacker on his Twitter feed. Another photo apparently shows the moment of the assailant's detention by the police.

Echo of Moscow staffer Olga Bychkova, who witnessed the attack, told RIA Novosti that the assailant first used a pepper spray to disable the guard manning the entrance to the station building. He also slashed the hand of another security guard as he was being apprehended.

Главный редактор сайта «Эха Москвы» Виталий Рувинский опубликовал фото момента задержания нападавшего полицией pic.twitter.com/uQm0bqST7E — TJ (@tjournal) October 23, 2017

A spokesman for the Russian General Prosecutor’s office called the attack “outrageous” and said the office will closely monitor the police investigation into it.

“That was an outrageous incident,” Aleksandr Kurennoy wrote on the office’s Telegram channel. “My words of support to staff at the radio station.”

Echo of Moscow is a popular Russian news and political talk radio station. It prides itself for giving a platform to many opposition voices, as well as those of pro-government activists.