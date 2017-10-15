Death toll from truck bomb blast in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu rises to 53

The number of casualties in deadly truck bomb blast in Mogadishu, Somalia has risen to 53, AP reports, citing security and medical sources. More than 60 others were injured. Many victims of the blast that rocked the capital on Saturday died at hospitals from their wounds, Police Captain Mohamed Hussein said. It is feared that the death toll from the blast will be the highest the country has ever seen. Though Mogadishu is regularly targeted by the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab terrorist group, it is still unclear who was behind the attack.