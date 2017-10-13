Watch Russian infantry capture mock town amid live-fire drills (VIDEO)

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video showing 150 soldiers, supported by infantry-fighting vehicles and self-propelled artillery, capture a mock town during live-fire tactical drills in Voronezh Region.

Infantrymen have been mobilized to one of the garrisons of the Russian army’s Western Military District, according to the Defense Ministry.

The soldiers, supported by BTR-82A infantry-fighting vehicles and Nona-SVK self-propelled howitzers, breached enemy defenses and pushed the enemy out of the town. During the assault, the infantrymen used their RPGs to hit enemy armored vehicles, the military said.