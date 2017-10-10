Iran: ‘All options are on table’ if US blacklists Revolutionary Guards

Tehran has once again warned Washington against designating the elite wing of the Iranian Army, the Revolutionary Guards, as a terrorist group, saying that “all options are on the table,” according to a top aide to Iran’s supreme leader.

“Whatever they do we will take reciprocal measures. All options are on the table,” Ali Akbar Velayati, senior adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday, Reuters reports citing Isna news agency.

The aide went on to accuse Washington of supporting Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS\ISIL) terrorists.

Iran’s statements mirror those of the US, with President Donald Trump having recently accused the Islamic Republic of supporting terrorism.

“The Iranian regime supports terrorism and exports violence, bloodshed and chaos across the Middle East. That is why we must put an end to Iran’s continued aggression and nuclear ambitions,” Trump told senior US military officials on October 5.