Iran says its reaction would be ‘crushing’ if US designated Revolutionary Guards as terrorist group
Members of the Iranian revolutionary guard. © Reuters
Iran has vowed a “firm and crushing” reaction should Washington decide to include the elite wing of its army, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), on its list of terrorist organizations, according to the country’s foreign ministry.

Tehran’s response will be “firm, decisive and crushing” should the US designate the IRGC a terrorist organization, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said on Monday as cited by Tasnim news agency.

“We are hopeful that the United States does not make this strategic mistake,” Qasemi stated during a news conference.

“If they do, Iran's reaction would be firm, decisive and crushing,” he said, adding that the US would have to accept the consequences.

Earlier it was reported that Washington is preparing tougher sanctions on Tehran, including the possible designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group.

US President Donald Trump has taken a tough stance on the Islamic Republic, criticizing it for supporting terrorism and vowing to “put an end to Iran’s continued aggression and nuclear ambitions.”

On Sunday, IRGC chief Mohammad Ali Jafari warned that if the reports are confirmed, the military wing will consider US troops, especially in the Middle East, as Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorists.

“If the news is correct about the stupidity of the American government in considering the Revolutionary Guards a terrorist group, then the Revolutionary Guards will consider the American Army to be like Islamic State all around the world, particularly in the Middle East,” Jafari stated.

