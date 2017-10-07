Saudi security forces foil terrorist attack near royal place in Jeddah – reports

A gunman and two guards were killed in a shootout as the Saudi Arabian security forces prevented a terrorist attack near the royal Al Salam Palace in Jeddah, social media reports claimed on Saturday.

Several Twitter accounts posted photos which, they said, were made at the site of the incident near the Al Salam (Peace) palace.

There has so far been no confirmation of the attack from Saudi authorities.

The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia has issued a security warning to American citizens in Jeddah over the reported attack.

“Due to the possibility of ongoing police activity, American citizens are advised to exercise caution when traveling through the area,” the embassy said in a statement.

In June 2016, a suicide bomber blew himself up near the US Consulate in Jeddah, injuring two guards.

Saudi Security forces frequently carry out raids in the coastal city, targeting the member of extremist cells linked to Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL).