Terror plot targeting Grand Mosque in Mecca foiled – Saudi security forces

General view of Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca © Ahmed Jadallah / Reuters
A terror plot to attack the Grand Mosque in Mecca has been foiled by security forces, the Saudi Arabian Interior Ministry announced on Friday, Al Arabiya TV and state television Al-Ekhbariya report.

According to the spokesman, the attack was planned by three terror groups, two based in Mecca and the other in Jeddah, the Saudi channel reported.

The security forces have acted against the terrorists in Mecca’s Assila district and Ajyad al-Masafi neighborhood, he said.

In Ajyad neighborhood, a suicide bomber was hiding in one of the houses, refusing to give up and opened fire on the police, Mansour al-Turki added.

The perpetrator then blew himself up, wounding six civilians and lightly injuring five members of the security forces,  according to the spokesman, who added that  five arrests were made as part of the case, with a woman being among the detainees.

Earlier Friday, Saudi security forces shot dead an alleged militant and arrested several of his accomplices in the al-Aseelah neighborhood of Mecca.

The suspect was killed in an exchange of fire with the officers, none of whom were reportedly harmed in the incident.

