6 people killed in powerful storm in Germany (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
At least four of the victims were killed by trees that crushed their cars in the eastern state of Brandenburg and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, as well as the cities of Berlin and Hamburg.
berlin people take care! #berlin#xavierpic.twitter.com/8iVRYBmuN0— ESSÁY (@essaywarminal) October 5, 2017
Alter! #Xavier#Berlinpic.twitter.com/MY442pa75o— Nina Paulsen (@nina_paulsen) October 5, 2017
READ MORE: Puerto Rico asks for federal help to recover from Hurricane Maria
Berlin’s fire brigade declared a state of emergency and issued a warning to residents to stay indoors as storm Xavier ripped its way through the north of the country.
Biggest #sturm I've experienced in 23 years in #Berlin. Police warning people not to walk near trees. pic.twitter.com/xEjSKcbkSZ— Jefferson Chase (@chaseongermany) October 5, 2017
#xavier Orkan better not going for a run in the park today pic.twitter.com/9HMyyLv4NY— Christiane Schmidt (@visionsoftheenv) October 5, 2017
The storm reached category 3, on a 4-point scale. At one point the German Weather Service (DWD) said the storm reached hurricane-strength wind speeds of between 105 and 115 kilometers (65 and 71 miles) per hour.
Unwetterwarnung für den Nachmittag: #Sturm noch stärker als gedacht!— wetteronline.de (@WetterOnline) October 5, 2017
Aktuelle Entwicklungen von #Xavier: https://t.co/qJwZP4wx0r#Wetterpic.twitter.com/fmeSz1fM3m
Crowdy U-bahn this afternoon thanks to #xavier. #berlin#alexanderplatz 🙄 pic.twitter.com/DxlAvW07zp— Dian (@DianPaasman) October 5, 2017
READ MORE: US Air Force sprays Harvey-stricken Texas with controversial chemicals
Hundreds of commuters were stranded when trains ground to a halt because most railway lines were blocked with fallen trees. Deutsche Bahn canceled long-distance trains to and from Berlin as well as services in Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein and Bremen and commuter trains in Hamburg.
U5 now #Xavierpic.twitter.com/GWwHC941XL— Yagmur Ekim Cay (@yagmurekimcay) October 5, 2017
Chaos in #Berlin as #Xavier hits. All transport suspended, trees down all over city. pic.twitter.com/92AIkMwzqf— Lee Hannon (@HannonTV) October 5, 2017
Gewaltige Schäden im S-Bahn Netz. Wir und die @Berliner_Fw arbeiten mit Hochdruck an der Beseitigung der Schäden. pic.twitter.com/xeTV8BL23x— S-Bahn Berlin (@SBahnBerlin) October 5, 2017
Bermand and Hanover airports canceled some international flights as a result of Xavier and bus services were restricted.
The storm is forecast to move eastward toward Poland overnight.