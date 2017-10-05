Petrol containers, ‘crude’ detonator found under truck in Paris – media

A “crude detonator device” attached to petrol containers has been found under a truck in northeastern Paris, AFP reports, citing its sources.

The truck that was found in the 19th district of the French capital reportedly belongs to the Franco-Swiss cement company Lafarge.

The truck was parked on the premises of a cement plant located in the area. The device attached to as many as six petrol containers was found by some local workers.

“Workers discovered the containers as they went to work this morning,” a local source told AFP.

A bomb disposal unit was deployed to the scene and has already completed the disarming operation, the French BFM TV reports.

The media also says that the Paris prosecutor’s office opened an investigation over the alleged attempt to “destroy property by fire,” adding that police do not consider the incident to be an attempted terrorist attack so far.

The incident comes just two days after an explosive device was found in an apartment in the 16th district of the French capital. However, police said that these two cases are apparently unrelated.

“The detonation system found under the truck is crude,” which has nothing to do with the one found earlier, police said as cited by Le Parisien.

The discovery of an explosive device in the 16th district on Saturday resulted in a counter-terrorism investigation that led to the arrests of five people, one of whom was under government surveillance for radicalism.