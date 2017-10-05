VIDEO captures suicide blast that killed 4 in Libyan court

A suicide blast that killed at least four people in the main court building in the Libyan city of Misrata has been caught on video obtained by Ruptly.

The attack, claimed by Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorists, was carried out by several assailants. A suicide bomber detonated himself inside the court building, while gunmen opened fire with assault rifles.

Four people were killed and nearly 40 wounded, Misrata officials and medics said. An anonymous local security source cited by Reuters said an explosives-packed car was also defused near the scene.

The port city of Misrata is some 190 kilometers east of the Libyan capital, Tripoli. According to the IS media outlet Amaq, its court was targeted for attack as a stronghold of the country's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).