Nuclear clouds & flames: More sabre-rattling from N. Korea, threatening ‘suicidal’ Japan

North Korea vowed to make “nuclear clouds” over Japan, which had called for more pressure on Pyongyang over its nuclear and missile programs. It has also said that in case of a nuclear war, Japan will be immediately “engulfed in flames.”

The North described the behavior of the Japanese authorities, in asking the international community to exert "maximum pressure" on Pyongyang, as “little short of mad,” North Korean state media, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), stated on Monday. The agency also accused Tokyo, and its ally Washington, of “straining the situation on the peninsula” by countering the actions of the communist state.

“Inciting tensions on the Korean peninsula is a suicidal deed that will bring nuclear clouds to the Japanese archipelago,” KCNA said in its article.

The agency also warned that if it comes to a nuclear war, “the Japanese archipelago will be engulfed in flames in a moment,” adding that it is “self-evident.”

Earlier the communist North vowed to “sink” Japan, which is “no longer needed to exist near us,” according to KCNA.