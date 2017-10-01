French soldiers shoot dead knife attacker who, shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’, killed 2 in Marseille

Two people have been killed during a knife attack at a Marseille train station, according to police. The assailant, who was reportedly shouting ‘Allahu Akbar,’ was shot dead by an army patrol at the scene.

The incident took place at the Saint-Charles train station in Marseille on Sunday.

🔴2 personnes tuées à la gare de #Marseille-Saint-Charles par un individu armé d'un couteau criant "Allah Akbar". L’assaillant a été abattu. pic.twitter.com/j3D5lgKdUH — Infos Françaises (@InfosFrancaises) October 1, 2017

The French Interior Minister Gérard Collomb said on Twitter that he immediately went to the scene of the attack.

#Marseille Un important dispositif militaire et policier bloque tous les accès à la #GareSaintCharles. Les piétons sont gardés à distance pic.twitter.com/d2yPm92UOS — Arthur Berdah (@arthurberdah) October 1, 2017

The attacker was allegedly shouting “Allahu Akbar” during the incident, French media report citing police sources.

The incident is being treated as a “terrorist act,” Reuters reports, citing a police source.

Attentat gare St Charles à Marseille pic.twitter.com/uPNzX5oG8o — soldat louis (@jlfayolle) October 1, 2017

At least one person was killed by the assailant, who was subsequently shot dead by police.

The second person, stabbed during the incident has died, according to the police chief Olivier de Mazières.