Man with knife attacks soldier in Paris

An individual armed with a knife threatened a soldier patrolling the Châtelet metro station in Paris. The man was arrested without being able to hurt the Operation Sentinel soldier according to French media, citing the Police Department.

According to a preliminary investigation, the assailant made statements referring to "Allah" and "Daesh" and was quickly seized by the soldier, a police source said. The individual was not known to the police, the source added.

The French army's anti-terrorism Operation Sentinel was established following the 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris. This is the seventh attack against the patrolling soldiers, Europe 1 radio reported.