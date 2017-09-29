Catalan high court orders Google to delete app used for independence vote

The High Court in Catalonia has ordered US tech giant Google to remove an application which provided information on where and how to vote in Sunday’s referendum on the region’s independence from Spain.

The judge said that the "On Votar 1-Oct" application on the Google Play smartphone app store violated the ruling of Spain's Constitutional Court, which labelled the plebiscite illegal.

Google was also ordered to block any future applications developed by the gmail address "Onvotar1oct@gmail.com," which was behind the banned app.

The local authorities in Catalonia reiterated on Friday that the vote will go ahead as scheduled on Sunday, despite strong opposition from Madrid.