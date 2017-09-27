FSB find remains of former most-wanted terrorist in Russia, Doku Umarov

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has confirmed the discovery of the remains of notorious terrorist Doku Umarov, who masterminded several deadly attacks on civilian targets and was killed in 2013.

“As a result of targeted long-term operational search activities, the Federal Security Service has discovered the burial site of the leader of the North Caucasian criminal gang, Doku Umarov, and four members of his gang in the mountain-wooded area in the Russia’s Republic of Ingushetia,” the FSB said in a statement on Wednesday.

Umarov and his associates “were eliminated during the special operation of the security forces in September 2013,” the statement added.