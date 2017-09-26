Russia test-fires ‘Topol’ ICBM with new advanced warhead

Russia has conducted a successful test launch of the RS-12M Topol intercontinental ballistic missile, the Defense Ministry said in a statement, adding that the test data would be used for the development of future missile penetration aids.

The test launch was performed at the Kapustin Yar range in Russia’s southern Astrakhan Region, the ministry said, adding that the test warhead successfully hit its target at a range in Kazakhstan.

The launch was aimed at testing the advanced combat equipment of the Russian missiles, and the experiment data obtained during the test will be used to develop prospective means of breaching 'enemy' missile defenses for use in Russian ballistic missiles, the ministry said in the statement.

Last week, the Russian Strategic Missile Force tested its modern Yars intercontinental ballistic missile. A solid propellant missile carrying a multiple warhead payload, Yars is a modern variant of the Topol-M missile series, designed to replace the dated liquid-propellant UR-100N missiles, which are better known under their NATO designation SS-19 Stiletto.

Two weeks ago, the Russian military conducted another test launch of the Yars missile, which is capable of hitting different targets up to 12,000km away.

A test of the Russian RS-28 Sarmat super-heavy thermonuclear missile, designated SS-X-30 Satan 2 by NATO, could be held in October, TASS reports.