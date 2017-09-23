Judgement day: Is Nibiru going to wipe out life on Earth today? (POLL)

While most people are more concerned with the threat of nuclear war posed by the ongoing spat between North Korea and US President Donald Trump, others believe that today is doomsday, courtesy of a mysterious planet hurtling right for us.

Wildfires, hurricanes, earthquakes and Trump’s war of words with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have dominated the news cycle in recent months, which many have taken as signs of the impending apocalypse.

However, a combination of Christian numerology, signs in the stars, and a fictional planet named Nibiru heading towards the Earth have proven a more compelling narrative for many doomsday theorists.

NASA has repeatedly debunked the existence of the ‘killer planet,’ stating that there would at least be some visible evidence in the solar system of such a large body (gravity is a mysterious but largely inescapable force, after all). There is also no precedent for hidden worlds suddenly appearing, but there is a first time for everything.

Instead, we should be more concerned about the long, slow death of the planet from climate change rather than any science fiction or religious doomsday conspiracy theories, even ones suggesting mysterious planets are coming to blindside us.

