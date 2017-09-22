Eating Islamist livers & ‘Chubby Kim Jong-un’: Duterte’s most bizarre quotes

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is known for being politically incorrect. Over the past six months alone, he’s taken aim at everything from the US to Kim Jong-un to the media and ISIS. He has also threatened his family and joked about rape.

Here, RT takes a look at some of the most outrageous tirades from the Filipino firebrand in recent months.

It seems Duterte’s ongoing war on drugs doesn’t exclude his own family after allegations of his son’s drug trafficking emerged. The Philippines president has said he will not hesitate to have his own son murdered if allegations of his involvement in a $125 million drug shipment prove to be true. He has also vowed to “protect the police who kill him.”

READ MORE: ‘I’ll kill you’: Duterte vows to have son murdered if drug-trafficking allegation true

This was the question he posed to Human Rights Commission Chief Chito Gascon, after he raised concerns over the teenage victims in the nation's drug war. Duterte blasted Gascon for being “fixated with young males.”

READ MORE: ‘Are you a pedophile?’ Duterte blasts Human Rights Chief ‘fixated’ on teenage victims of drug war

Duterte admits he underestimated the drug problem and reiterated orders for law enforcement to “destroy” criminals dealing narcotics.

READ MORE: ‘If police destroy you while smashing drug gangs, that’s your problem,’ insists Duterte

Even North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has felt Duterte’s rath, branding him “a ‘fool who plays with dangerous toys,” referencing North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.

“If he commits a mistake, the Far East will become an arid land. It must be stopped, this nuclear war,” Duterte said in August.

READ MORE: Duterte calls ‘chubby-faced’ Kim Jong-un a ‘fool who plays with dangerous toys’

Duterte fired back at US senators who criticized human rights abuses during his ‘war on drugs.’ While the US lawmakers opposed any possible trip by Duterte to America, the leader said he had no intention of visiting the “lousy” country.

READ MORE: ‘I’ve seen America, it’s lousy’: Duterte vows never to visit US

This was Duterte’s harsh warning for Islamist militants taking part in the conflict on the southern island of Mindanao. His warning came after the bodies of two Vietnamese sailors were found decapitated.

"I will eat it in front of you,” Duterte added.

READ MORE: ‘I’ll eat your liver’: Duterte vows to punish Islamist terrorists for beheading sailors

While discussing martial law with troops, Duterte told his soldiers they have carte blanche in the battle against Islamic State-affiliated Maute fighters, even making a joke about rape.

“It’s just work, I have your back,” Duterte said. "I'll be with you all the way. If you go down, I go down. But for this martial law and the consequences of martial law, and the ramifications of martial law, I and I alone would be responsible.”

READ MORE: ‘It’s just work, I have your back’: Duterte makes rape joke while discussing martial law with troops

After the famous English university said the leader had paid “keyboard trolls” to support his presidential campaign, Duterte let it be known exactly how he felt about the institution.

READ MORE: Oxford is ‘school for stupid people,’ Duterte says

While Phillipines forces attempted to take control of a battle against Islamic State-affiliated militias who besieged the southern city of Marawi, Duterte made clear his plans for how he would quash the insurgency.

“I am willing to gamble with martial law. And I will put a stop to it,” he added.

READ MORE: ‘Don’t f**k with me about ISIS’: Duterte invokes Eastwood, Jesse James in anti-militia pledge

During a speech in March, Duterte took aim at the media’s coverage of him, branding a number of Phillipines media outlets as “sons of whore journalists.”

"I'm not threatening them but someday their karma will catch up with them," he said.

READ MORE: ‘Sons of whore journalists’: Duterte blasts media & ‘passé’ Catholic Church