Violent brawl caught on camera as rival gangs exchange fire at Istanbul courthouse

A brawl between two rival gangs at a courthouse in Istanbul has been caught on camera, showing violence and chaos inside the building. Around 20 people have been arrested, according to local media.

Police can also be seen rushing to the center of the incident, which took place between the rival groups, which were on opposite sides of a murder trial taking place at the complex.

