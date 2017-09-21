Gun battle outside Istanbul courthouse, injuries reported – local media

Members of two rival groups have opened fire in front of a courthouse in Istanbul, local media report, citing police. An injury has been reported.

Seven people have been arrested, according to Hurriyet. However, Turkish news outlet Yeni Safak reported that eight people had been detained.

The gun battle broke out between members of rival gangs involved in a murder trial that is taking place inside the courthouse, according to Yeni Safak.

MORE TO FOLLOW