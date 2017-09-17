Tropical Storm Maria may hit Barbados and St Lucia at hurricane force within 36 hours

The Caribbean is braced for more catastrophic weather, with the governments of Barbados and St Lucia notifying citizens that tropical storm Maria could hit in the form of a hurricane within 36 hours.

Scores of Caribbean islands such as St Martin and Barbuda are already reeling from the effects of the Category Five hurricane Irma.

And US weather experts have warned that the two locations are among 12 islands potentially in the path of storm Maria, which is expected to become a hurricane on Sunday.

Newly named Tropical Storm #Maria expected to strengthen and affect portions of the Leeward Islands as a hurricane. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFbpic.twitter.com/YCUkxWGSKQ — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 16, 2017

The US National Hurricane Center stated that people in the Lesser Antilles, including Puerto Rico as well as the British and US Virgin Islands, should monitor the development of the storm system as it moves northwest.

It said in its advisory at 3 pm UTC that tropical storm conditions were expected in the identified areas within 36 hours.

It later added at 6 pm UTC that Maria is now 655 kilometers southeast of the Leeward islands and has sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour.

Tropical Storm #Maria Advisory 5A: Air Force Hurricane Hunter Currently Investigating Maria. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 17, 2017

According to the Barbados Meteorological Service, the center of the storm will pass around 120 miles north of the island with winds expected to reach 100 kilometers per hour.

8am: Tropical Storm Maria expected to become a hurricane later today. Too early to determine if there will be any impacts for South Florida. pic.twitter.com/5ol92NSB3E — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) September 17, 2017

The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season has generated the 8th most Atlantic Accumulated Cyclone Energy to date on record. #Jose#Lee#Mariapic.twitter.com/sGXIDEu4LH — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 17, 2017

“As the system draws closer to the region, feeder bands will generate pockets of moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms, some of which have already started to spread across the island. Rainfall accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are likely,” the weather office statement read.

“Due to the already saturated nature of the soil, a flood warning may be required at short notice. Thus, residents are urged to be on the alert and take all necessary precautions,” it added.

Read more

Barbados Meteorological Services has also issued a flood warning which is in effect from noon Sunday until 6 am Monday.

The storm also prompted the French government to issue a hurricane warning for its Caribbean territory of Guadeloupe and a tropical storm warning for Martinique.

Storm Lee is also brewing above the Atlantic Ocean.

On Sunday, the US National Hurricane Center said it expected the bad weather created by the depression to subside almost entirely by Tuesday.