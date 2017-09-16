HomeNews

5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes northwestern China

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Kuqa county in the northwestern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in China at roughly 6:11pm local time.

The tremor hit at a depth of 6km, CGTN reports, citing the China Earthquake Networks Center.

No casualties or damage have been reported.

The region was struck by a 6.5 earthquake on August 8, with tremors reaching as far as neighboring Kazakhstan.

The county is remote and sparsely populated, with roughly 470,000 residents living in the 15,200 square-kilometer (5,868 square mile) area, according to 2013 data cited by Baidu.

