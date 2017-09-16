5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes northwestern China
The tremor hit at a depth of 6km, CGTN reports, citing the China Earthquake Networks Center.
#BREAKING M5.7 earthquake hits Kuqa county in northwestern #China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at a depth of 6 km, CENC reports pic.twitter.com/UcCcZIJaaC— CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) September 16, 2017
#突发新闻：中国地震台网正式测定：09月16日18时11分，在新疆阿克苏地区库车县 (北纬42.11度，东经83.43度)发生5.7级地震，震源深度6公里。#BREAKINGpic.twitter.com/qddZwKdAps— New China 中文 (@XinhuaChinese) September 16, 2017
No casualties or damage have been reported.
The region was struck by a 6.5 earthquake on August 8, with tremors reaching as far as neighboring Kazakhstan.
READ MORE: 6.5 quake hits western China, tremors reach Kazakhstan
The county is remote and sparsely populated, with roughly 470,000 residents living in the 15,200 square-kilometer (5,868 square mile) area, according to 2013 data cited by Baidu.