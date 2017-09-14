‘Rubber up and enjoy the ride’ – Sweden uses animated genitalia to fight chlamydia epidemic (VIDEO)

Animated genitals have been drafted into the war on chlamydia in Sweden. In a video aimed to promote self-testing, thrilling action and epic music combine for a Hollywood-like trailer as the audience is told to “rubber up and enjoy the ride.”

Kronoberg County’s ‘The Test’ uses a cast of animated penises and vaginas to send their message. "We all thought it was really great and fun, but also informative and different. It's exciting, we really liked it," Annika Magnerot, the county’s head of public health and social development told The Local.

Magnerot said the ad aims to promote self-testing for chlamydia, the most common STD in Sweden. Anyone who suspects they have chlamydia are legally required to take a test which can be ordered free online.

Sweden isn’t the first country to recognize the potential in genital acting. Last year Canada used a similar idea to teach about sexual consent.