2 Russian submarines fire cruise missiles from Mediterranean, hitting ISIS targets in Syria

Two Russian submarines have fired Kalibr cruise missiles from the Mediterranean Sea, hitting Islamic State terrorist targets in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

READ MORE: Syrian troops have liberated 85% of the country – Russian MoD

Seven Kalibr cruise missiles were launched Thursday from Russia’s Velikiy Novgorod and Kolpino submarines in the eastern Mediterranean, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Targets hit included “control centers, communication hubs, militant weapons and ammunition warehouses in ISIS-controlled areas in southeast Deir ez-Zor,” the ministry said in a statement.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW