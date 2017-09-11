6 people injured at Frankfurt Airport as supposed ‘irritant gas’ sprayed at check-in

An unknown person sprayed a supposed ‘irritant gas’ at a check-in counter of Frankfurt International Airport. Six people have been injured, police confirmed. People affected by the substance are being treated for inhalation and eye injuries.

The incident took place at Frankfurt Airport’s Terminal 1 on Monday afternoon, German media reported. Passengers at a check-in counter complained about eye irritations, prompting the airport to dispatch emergency units.

“6 persons are slightly injured, cause unknown, the investigation is underway,” law enforcement announced on Twitter.

A number of counters were temporarily closed, Focus magazine reported.

There is no information on whether the incident is terrorism-related.

According to Bild newspaper, the incident was dealt with in 16 minutes.

Der Feuerwehreinsatz ist beendet, Schalter wieder offen und keine Messwerte mehr feststellbar. Viele Grüße von FRA. — Frankfurt Airport (@Airport_FRA) September 11, 2017

Frankfurt Airport announced on Twitter the check-in counters are now open and operating as usual.