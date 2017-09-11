6 people injured at Frankfurt Airport as supposed ‘irritant gas’ sprayed at check-in
The incident took place at Frankfurt Airport’s Terminal 1 on Monday afternoon, German media reported. Passengers at a check-in counter complained about eye irritations, prompting the airport to dispatch emergency units.
ENTWARNUNG! lt. Feuerwehr Einsatz beendet, 6 Personen leicht verletzt, Ursache unklar; Ermittlungen laufen #Reizgas#Flughafen#Frankfurt— Bundespolizei Airfra (@bpol_air_fra) September 11, 2017
“6 persons are slightly injured, cause unknown, the investigation is underway,” law enforcement announced on Twitter.
A number of counters were temporarily closed, Focus magazine reported.
There is no information on whether the incident is terrorism-related.
According to Bild newspaper, the incident was dealt with in 16 minutes.
Der Feuerwehreinsatz ist beendet, Schalter wieder offen und keine Messwerte mehr feststellbar. Viele Grüße von FRA.— Frankfurt Airport (@Airport_FRA) September 11, 2017
Frankfurt Airport announced on Twitter the check-in counters are now open and operating as usual.