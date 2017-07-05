Suspicious bag causes evacuation at Manchester Airport Terminal Three
An evacuation at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 is underway amid reports of a suspicious bag.
Greater Manchester Police said a bomb disposal unit is heading to the airport.
Sirens now from emergency vehicles at #Manchester airport.— Edwardporter (@malta2067) July 5, 2017
Due to a potential issue with a bag in Terminal Three, a precautionary evacuation is taking place while further investigations take place.— Manchester Airport (@manairport) July 5, 2017
“Police were called at 8.50am [BST] on Wednesday 5 July 2017 to reports of a suspicious package at Manchester Airport,” the force said in a statement.
“Officers are responding and a precautionary evacuation of terminal three is taking place.
“EOD will be attending and enquiries are ongoing.”
BREAKING: Manchester Airport T3 evacuated due to suspicious baggage. | Pics @HATTO7@DJLindleypic.twitter.com/8g87dLmv0w— Airport Webcams (@AirportWebcams) July 5, 2017
DETAILS TO FOLLOW