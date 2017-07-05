Suspicious bag causes evacuation at Manchester Airport Terminal Three
An evacuation at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 is underway amid reports of a suspicious bag.

Greater Manchester Police said a bomb disposal unit is heading to the airport.

“Police were called at 8.50am [BST] on Wednesday 5 July 2017 to reports of a suspicious package at Manchester Airport,” the force said in a statement.

“Officers are responding and a precautionary evacuation of terminal three is taking place.

“EOD will be attending and enquiries are ongoing.”

