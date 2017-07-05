Suspicious bag causes evacuation at Manchester Airport Terminal Three

An evacuation at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 is underway amid reports of a suspicious bag.

Greater Manchester Police said a bomb disposal unit is heading to the airport.

Sirens now from emergency vehicles at #Manchester airport. — Edwardporter (@malta2067) July 5, 2017

Due to a potential issue with a bag in Terminal Three, a precautionary evacuation is taking place while further investigations take place. — Manchester Airport (@manairport) July 5, 2017

“Police were called at 8.50am [BST] on Wednesday 5 July 2017 to reports of a suspicious package at Manchester Airport,” the force said in a statement.

“Officers are responding and a precautionary evacuation of terminal three is taking place.

“EOD will be attending and enquiries are ongoing.”

