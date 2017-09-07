3,500 people evacuated from Moscow City towers after ‘suspicious object’ found – reports (VIDEOS)
The object was discovered on the ground floor of a business center located in the Gorod Stolits (City of Capitals) complex, Interfax reported on Thursday, citing an unnamed source.
Police units including officers with sniffer dogs are currently working at the scene, the news agency added.
The complex consists of the Moscow tower, which is 73 storeys high, and the 65-storey St. Petersburg tower.
Both of them have been evacuated, the Moskva news agency reports.
According to the agency citing a law enforcement source, the decision to vacate both buildings was made after a fire alarm went off.
Later reports suggested the “suspicious object” was an unattended suitcase left in a cafe.
Specialists checked the suitcase and found a drone in it, a source told the Moskva news agency, adding that the object “is of no threat.”