Dramatic videos capture moment ‘apocalyptic’ Hurricane Irma makes landfall
17/ Heard a hurricane panel rattling, not good, went outside, 2 wing nuts were loose #HurricaneIrma#Irma#StCroix#STX#USVirginIslandspic.twitter.com/ZvR9F3mjLt— Chris Powers (@STXChrisRealtor) September 6, 2017
May be my last tweet as power out and noise now apocalyptic. This is like a movie I never want to see. #Irma2017#StMaarten 🤞🤞— alex woolfall (@woolfallalex) September 6, 2017
Described as the most powerful storm recorded over the Atlantic Ocean, the French weather office reported winds of 150mph (244kph) on St Barts before its weather-monitoring equipment was destroyed by the hurricane.
Irma is now headed to Anguilla Island, the British Virgin Islands and east Puerto Rico. It’s expected to then reach Haiti and Florida.
A state of emergency has been declared in Florida, with Governor Rick Scott saying Irma posed “a severe threat to the entire state.”
Video footage shared on social media captures Irma’s strength and the extent of the damage it has already waged in the Caribbean.
I literally shaking. This just climbed to #1 spot for stuff I've had to experience #IrmaHurricane#StMaarten I was supposed 2 be on vacation pic.twitter.com/8K9PPEvMLS— eze (@internetofzings) September 6, 2017
Asi amaneció #Irma#HurricaineIrma#HuracánIrmahttps://t.co/VZqlxdcOuc— Wilberto Gonzalez (@WilbertoGon_Ort) September 6, 2017