Putin, Trump to hold first ‘full-fledged’ meeting on July 7 – Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump will hold their first full-fledged meeting at the G20 summit on July 7, the Kremlin spokesman said. Dmitry Peskov specified it will not merely be a brief contact on the sidelines.

The meeting is “planned as a full-fledged ‘sit down’ meeting,” Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The G20 summit will take place July 7-8 in Hamburg, Germany. During the summit, Trump is to meet Putin face-to-face for the first time. Previously the leaders have spoken only by phone.

Earlier, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said the long-awaited meeting is scheduled for July 7, but did not specify its format.