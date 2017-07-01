Delta passengers sit helplessly as water trickles on them from ceiling for entire flight (VIDEO)

A flight to Florida was marred by water dripping from the plane’s ceiling, a video posted online shows. Some passengers tried to shield themselves with magazines – not that it helped much.

The footage was uploaded to Twitter by Tommy McCullough, presumably a son of one of the Delta passengers. A soaked man is seen in the video attempting to divert the water with a magazine.

Hey @Delta, be glad my father is such a good sport about sitting in water for a whole flight. Water falling from ceiling onto passengers. pic.twitter.com/u3904IYKWc — Tommy (@TomassoLP) June 30, 2017

“It’s just in the wrong spot!” he exclaims, while a woman replies “Yeah, over somebody’s head.”

“Look at your shorts! You’re soaked!" she adds.

Delta flight 801. I have another video too pic.twitter.com/u6ifaTNSJT — Tommy (@TomassoLP) June 30, 2017

McCullough addressed Delta Air Lines in his tweet.

“Hey @Delta, be glad my father is such a good sport about sitting in water for a whole flight. Water falling from ceiling onto passengers,” he wrote.

The family was traveling from Atlanta when the ceiling started to leak, Tommy later told NBC 4 New York, adding that at least half a dozen passengers were soaked when the plane landed.

Flight attendants only paid attention when the plane was about to land, he said.

“They eventually realized how stupid the situation was and just stuffed napkins into the ceiling. It eventually stopped but I mean, we were basically in Fort Myers at that point,” he said.

Delta apologized to the family, saying “it is not OK.” The company offered Tommy’s father a $100 travel voucher, Tommy told NBC 4 New York.