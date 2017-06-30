Brazilian president under pressure as union protests bring country to a standstill (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Brazilian labor unions staged yet another nationwide protest against the country’s president Michel Temer and his much-criticized austerity reforms.

The turnout was smaller than previous demonstrations but proved no less effective, as protests shut down subway and bus services. Highways were also blocked, causing major traffic delays in both Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

Avenida Guararapes completamente parada por causa da #grevegeral. Ônibus estacionados no meio da rua pic.twitter.com/AlUtHpcD6H — Jornal do Commercio (@jc_pe) June 30, 2017

Temer was officially accused of taking multi-million-dollar brides in a formal statement sent to Brazil’s Supreme Court by the country’s top federal prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot on Monday.

Footage of Brazilian workers rallying early during the general strike in São Paulo #GrevePorDireitos#GreveGeral#ForaTemerpic.twitter.com/HGOsYEBStJ — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) June 30, 2017

Br 101 conhecida como Niterói-Manilha no Rio de Janeiro bloqueada essa manhã.

Foto: Mídia NINJA #GrevePorDireitospic.twitter.com/yEoNUlVrBw — Mídia NINJA (@MidiaNINJA) June 30, 2017

Para barrar as reformas da Previdência e Trabalhista o povo está parando o Brasil, como na BR 386 em Nova Santa Rita. #ForaTemer#DiretasJápic.twitter.com/pCDcrJiISo — Dep. Edegar Pretto (@EdegarPretto) June 30, 2017

#GreveGeral Grupo de manifestantes realiza protesto na Avenida Cruz Cabugá, no cruzamento com a Avenida Norte, Centro do Recife. pic.twitter.com/wSQdPBwTmQ — Portal NE10 (@portalne10) June 30, 2017

Janot said Temer had been “fooling Brazilian citizens” and claimed he owed the nation millions as part of a graft scheme involving the world’s biggest meatpacking company, JBS SA.

Brazil’s lower house of congress will now vote on whether the top tribunal will try the leader who only replaced President Dilma Rousseff last year.

Paralisação nas avenidas Tancredo Neves e Antonio Carlos Magalhães, na região do Iguatemi em Salvador!#GrevePorDireitospic.twitter.com/CH2uUrG2Ef — Mídia NINJA (@MidiaNINJA) June 30, 2017

🎶O Recife acordou

Deu bom-dia

Encontrou com o povo

Nas ruas, nas pontes...🎵#GrevePorDireitospic.twitter.com/WHKcYizfBU — BRAndrea (@MBRAndrea) June 30, 2017

📣 *#GrevePorDireitos* 📣

A Ponte Interestadual Presidente Dutra, que liga Juazeiro a Petrolina, foi trancada por trabalhadoras/es. pic.twitter.com/HbMN2yU3YN — MST Oficial (@MST_Oficial) June 30, 2017

Durante protesto no centro de SP, policiais militares detiveram sem motivo duas mulheres que estavam numa padaria. pic.twitter.com/CZcoaa2zEU — Ponte Jornalismo (@pontejornalismo) June 30, 2017

Temer has refused to step down despite repeated calls to do so. His approval rating is currently in single digits, according to Reuters.

In Florianopolis, Brazil, transportation unions on strike for several hours today #GreveGeral30pic.twitter.com/AIZLv1RhZu — Michael Fox (@mfox_us) June 30, 2017

Estação Praça do Relógio, em Taguatinga, está totalmente fechada. Metroviários do DF aderiram à #GreveGeralpic.twitter.com/1HzBBxh0A3 — Erika Kokay (@erikakokay) June 30, 2017

Unions are fiercely opposed to Temer’s proposed labor reforms, which reduce their power, freeze public spending, and change pension and job protection terms.

The bill has already been approved by the lower house of congress, however, and is expected to pass the Senate in the coming weeks.