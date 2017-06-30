Ex-doctor kills 1 in Bronx hospital shooting
Brazilian president under pressure as union protests bring country to a standstill (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Members of Brazil's Homeless Workers Movement (MTST) block a highway during the general strike in Eldorado do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil June 30, 2017 © Diego Vara / Reuters
Brazilian labor unions staged yet another nationwide protest against the country’s president Michel Temer and his much-criticized austerity reforms.

The turnout was smaller than previous demonstrations but proved no less effective, as protests shut down subway and bus services. Highways were also blocked, causing major traffic delays in both Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

Temer was officially accused of taking multi-million-dollar brides in a formal statement sent to Brazil’s Supreme Court by the country’s top federal prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot on Monday.

Janot said Temer had been “fooling Brazilian citizens” and claimed he owed the nation millions as part of a graft scheme involving the world’s biggest meatpacking company, JBS SA.

Brazil’s lower house of congress will now vote on whether the top tribunal will try the leader who only replaced President Dilma Rousseff last year.

Temer has refused to step down despite repeated calls to do so. His approval rating is currently in single digits, according to Reuters.

Unions are fiercely opposed to Temer’s proposed labor reforms, which reduce their power, freeze public spending, and change pension and job protection terms.

The bill has already been approved by the lower house of congress, however, and is expected to pass the Senate in the coming weeks.

