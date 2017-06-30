Aleppo province fully liberated from ISIS – Syrian Army to RT

The whole Aleppo province has been liberated from Islamic State terrorists, General Samir Suleiman, head of information for the Syrian Arab Army, confirmed to RT.

“Syria’s Army has entirely liberated Aleppo – both the city and the province. ISIS is not in the province anymore,” General Suleiman told RT over the phone.

Earlier on Friday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) fighters have abandoned the last area they held in Aleppo province.

The withdrawal came after government forces dislodged militants from the Ithriya-Rasafa road and areas east of Khanaser, Reuters reported, citing the media unit of Hezbollah, a Lebanese armed group, which is an ally of the Syrian Army. General Suleiman confirmed the liberation of the road.

Aleppo, which was Syria’s largest city before the start of the civil war in 2011, remained split between militants and government forces for years. The Syrian Army, which was assisted by the Russian Air Force, finally liberated it in December last year.