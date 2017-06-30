Israeli Air Force targets Syrian military positions in response to ‘errant projectile’

Israel's air force has targeted a Syrian military position with an airstrike, after a projectile launched towards Israel landed in the Golan Heights, the Israel Defense Forces announced.

The announcement of the Israeli strike came just 45 minutes after the IDF said that an “errant projectile from internal fighting in Syria” had hit an open area in the Golan Heights, and that no injuries had been reported.

In response to the projectile launched towards Israel from Syria, IAF aircraft targeted the Syrian military position that fired the mortar. — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) June 30, 2017

Moments ago, an errant projectile from internal fighting in Syria hit an open area in the Northern Golan Heights. No injuries reported. — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) June 30, 2017

It comes just two days after the IDF similarly fired at Syrian Army positions, after a projectile also hit an area in the northern Golan Heights.

Half an hour after the projectile landed, the IDF announced that it had "targeted the Syrian military position that fired the mortar."

On Saturday, Israeli warplanes fired at two Syrian tanks in response to "over 10 projectiles" which had landed in the Golan Heights. However, the Syrian government said the IDF instead hit a parking lot and a residential building, causing civilian casualties.

Just one day later, on Sunday, the IDF struck two artillery launchers and an ammunition truck on the Syrian side of the border, after "several Syrian projectiles" landed in Israeli territory without causing casualties.

Responding to the Wednesday strike by Israel, the director of UK-based think tank Gnosos, Ammar Waqqaf, told RT that he considered the IDF’s response to be "unjustified."

“[The IDF] describe fire coming from the Golan Heights as errant. It’s not errant. In the previous cases It could have easily been rebel commanders loyal to Israel, because they are supporting them, probably sending some shells into the Golan Heights,” Waqqaf said.