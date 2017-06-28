IDF targets Syrian positions in response to projectile hitting Golan Heights

The Israel Defense Forces says it has responded to a “projectile launched from Syria towards Israel” by firing at Syrian army positions.

“Moments ago, a projectile fired from Syria hit an open area in the northern Golan Heights. No injuries reported,” the IDF’s Twitter account posted on Wednesday. Half an hour later, the IDF reported it had “targeted the Syrian military position that fired the mortar.”

On Saturday, Israeli warplanes fired on two Syrian tanks in response to “over 10 projectiles” landing in the Golan Heights. But according to the Syrian government, the IDF instead hit a parking lot and a residential building, causing civilian casualties.

And on Sunday, the IDF struck two artillery launchers and an ammunition truck on the Syrian side of the border after “several Syrian projectiles” landed in Israeli territory without causing any casualties. A similar incident occurred in the same Golan Heights region on Saturday.

In March, Syrian air defense forces fired missiles at Israeli jets returning from an airstrike on a target near Palmyra. One of the Syrian missiles was shot down by an Israeli SAM missile over Israeli territory, prompting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare that Tel Aviv will continue to attack targets in Syria as it sees fit.