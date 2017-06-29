‘Be more lethal’: Major Australia & US joint military exercise kicks off in Pacific
“This realistic and challenging exercise provides endless opportunities for our nations to innovatively prepare for regional and global security challenges,” the US Pacific Command chief, Admiral Harry Harris, said Thursday at the opening ceremony of the biennial Talisman Saber drills.
Speaking on board the ‘USS Bonhomme Richard,’ an amphibious assault ship, Harris called on the forces “to be faster, more precise, more cost-effective, and – most importantly – more lethal.”
.@LHD6BHR arriving to Sydney just after #TalismanSaber opening ceremony on board. pic.twitter.com/TqqATnIXGe— AmphibForce7thFleet (@Amphib7FLT) 29 июня 2017 г.
"I'm pleased about that message it sends our friends, allies, partners and potential adversaries," he told reporters, as quoted by Reuters.
READ MORE: Almost half of Australians wary of China military threat – poll