Hawking: We need to go to other worlds, Earth becoming too small for us

Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking has warned yet again that humans should leave Earth and explore other planets to avoid doomsday.

Speaking at the Starmus Science Festival in Trondheim, Norway, Stephen Hawking stressed the necessity of one day leaving the planet due to climate change and dwindling resources.

“I am convinced that humans need to leave earth. The Earth is becoming too small for us, our physical resources are being drained at an alarming rate,” Hawking said, as cited by British media, adding that there is no more space on Earth to overcome a new crisis.

“When we have reached similar crisis in our history there has usually been somewhere else to colonize. Columbus did it in 1492 when he discovered the new world. But now there is no new world. No Eutopia around the corner. We are running out of space and the only places to go to are other worlds,” he stated.

“If humanity is to continue for another million years, our future lies in boldly going where no one else has gone before,” the 74-year-old said, noting that humanity is about to enter a new era, in which “colonization of other planets is no longer science fiction, it can be science fact.” Hawking added that there is no other option.