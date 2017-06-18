Over 20 injured when China Eastern flight from Paris to Kunming hits turbulence – media

Over 20 people were injured when a China Eastern flight MU774 from Paris to Kunming suddenly went through massive turbulence, Chinese media report.

At least 20 ppl injured after a China Eastern plane ran into turbulence during flight from Paris to Kunming on Sunday pic.twitter.com/xxfyQDeI64 — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) June 18, 2017

Following the incident, the plane safely landed in Kunming, the capital of China’s southern Yunnan province, and those who needed medical help have been sent to the hospital, Xinhua reported.

None of the passengers received life-threatening injuries, said the First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, where those injured were taken.

At least 12 people have been hospitalized, with injuries including fractures, bruises, and head injuries.

The air carrier, China Eastern, has issued a statement acknowledging that the plane “suddenly encountered turbulence” and “some passengers on the plane experienced discomfort.”

“Flight landed safely in Kunming, medical services were arranged,” the statement said.

This latest incident comes about a week after a China Eastern Airlines plane bound for Shanghai diverted back to Sydney because of a huge hole in part of its left engine.