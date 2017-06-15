Power failure paralyzes Brussels intl airport, causing crowds & delays (PHOTOS)
The power outage occurred about 5:00am local time, Belgian Bruzz news reported.
We are stuck and standing outside Brussels Airport for 2 hours! What happens? @CharlesMichel@arnaudfeist@BrusselsAirportpic.twitter.com/utA0FsOmOB— Sasha Lo (@sasha_zeyu) June 15, 2017
Passengers described being left in total darkness when the outage took place and said that the flight registration system was apparently down.
#brusselsairport wachtend op licht... En hopen dat er geen vertraging is. #stroompannepic.twitter.com/O81MK8qRDq— Julie Schockaert (@SchockaertJulie) June 15, 2017
#brusselsairport paralysé à cause d'une panne d'électricité. Les passagers ne peuvent pas entrer dans l'aéroport #RTLInfopic.twitter.com/CfqhmY38jd— Bel RTL (@BelRTL) June 15, 2017
Flights reportedly resumed at 6:30am Brussels time, RTBF reported. However, there are still many delays, as can be seen on a screenshot of the timetable released by the channel.
Stroompanne Zaventem! pic.twitter.com/mMFbmU9ia3— Wim Buyle (@WimBuyle) June 15, 2017
In a brief statement, Zaventem authorities confirmed that a power outage had been responsible for the interruption in service at the airport.
“This morning a power outage occurred at Brussels Airport. Systems are running again. Passengers are expected in time for their flight. We apologize for the inconvenience,” the airport said in a statement.
Brussels Airport encountered this morning a power outage. Systems are running again.— Brussels Airport (@BrusselsAirport) June 15, 2017
Power outage update: flight delays are expected throughout the day. Arriving passengers are not impacted.— Brussels Airport (@BrusselsAirport) June 15, 2017
Stroompanne op luchthaven van Zaventem, reizigers gestrand, geen vluchten #vrtnieuwspic.twitter.com/Ef55CVmHCi— inge van meensel (@ingevanmeensel) June 15, 2017