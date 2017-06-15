HomeNews

Power failure paralyzes Brussels intl airport, causing crowds & delays (PHOTOS)

Passengers queue at the entrance of Brussels Airport after a power outage, in Zaventem, on June 15, 2017. © Jasper Jacobs / Belga © AFP / AFP
Brussels’ Zaventem international airport has been paralyzed by an electrical outage, leaving crowds of passengers gathered outside the airport unable to enter. Although power has since been restored, the interruption in flights has caused many delays.

The power outage occurred about 5:00am local time, Belgian Bruzz news reported.

Passengers described being left in total darkness when the outage took place and said that the flight registration system was apparently down.

Flights reportedly resumed at 6:30am Brussels time, RTBF reported. However, there are still many delays, as can be seen on a screenshot of the timetable released by the channel.

In a brief statement, Zaventem authorities confirmed that a power outage had been responsible for the interruption in service at the airport.

“This morning a power outage occurred at Brussels Airport. Systems are running again. Passengers are expected in time for their flight. We apologize for the inconvenience,” the airport said in a statement.

