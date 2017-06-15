Power failure paralyzes Brussels intl airport, causing crowds & delays (PHOTOS)

Brussels’ Zaventem international airport has been paralyzed by an electrical outage, leaving crowds of passengers gathered outside the airport unable to enter. Although power has since been restored, the interruption in flights has caused many delays.

The power outage occurred about 5:00am local time, Belgian Bruzz news reported.

Passengers described being left in total darkness when the outage took place and said that the flight registration system was apparently down.

#brusselsairport paralysé à cause d'une panne d'électricité. Les passagers ne peuvent pas entrer dans l'aéroport #RTLInfopic.twitter.com/CfqhmY38jd — Bel RTL (@BelRTL) June 15, 2017

Flights reportedly resumed at 6:30am Brussels time, RTBF reported. However, there are still many delays, as can be seen on a screenshot of the timetable released by the channel.

Welcome to Brussels airport at 6 o clock in the morning.🙈🙈🙈🙈 A post shared by DanielD (@deusser) on Jun 14, 2017 at 10:47pm PDT

In a brief statement, Zaventem authorities confirmed that a power outage had been responsible for the interruption in service at the airport.

“This morning a power outage occurred at Brussels Airport. Systems are running again. Passengers are expected in time for their flight. We apologize for the inconvenience,” the airport said in a statement.

Brussels Airport encountered this morning a power outage. Systems are running again. — Brussels Airport (@BrusselsAirport) June 15, 2017

Power outage update: flight delays are expected throughout the day. Arriving passengers are not impacted. — Brussels Airport (@BrusselsAirport) June 15, 2017