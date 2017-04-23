HomeNews

French presidential election 2017: Round 1 Live updates

French presidential election 2017: Round 1
First round of the French presidential elections in Lille, France on Apr. 23, 2017 © Depo Photos / Global Look Press
The French are heading to the ballot boxes to cast their votes in a tight first round of their country’s presidential race.

  • 23 April 2017

    16:58 GMT

    A large crowd has gathered outside Marine Le Pen HQ in Henin-Beaumont.

  • 16:01 GMT

    Security is extremely tight at the headquarters of the leading candidates.

  • 15:27 GMT

    The abstention rate for the first round in the election is likely to be around 20 percent. According to two surveys, the abstention rate will be roughly the same as in 2012, when 20.52 percent of voters chose not to cast a vote.

  • 15:12 GMT

    As of 5pm (local time), 69.42 percent of voters had cast their ballot, according to the Ministry of the Interior. These numbers are down slightly from 2012, which saw a 70.59 percent turnout by the same point.

  • 14:39 GMT

    US President Donald Trump has tweeted about the French election.

  • 14:04 GMT

    Watch RT’s special coverage about the first round of France’s presidential election.

  • 14:02 GMT

    The Head Chef of the Elysee Palace Guillaume Gomez, casted his vote with the quip, “when you have the power to choose your boss!”

  • 13:29 GMT

    Polling day has reached the halfway mark. Two of the eleven candidates will go forward to a runoff on May 7 to decide the final winner.

  • 13:12 GMT

    Francois Fillon had been favorite to win the election until details of ‘PenelopeGate’ emerged. A February poll found that 68 percent of participants wanted him to withdraw from the race following the scandal.

    The candidate will have to wait until polls close at 9pm local time for any indication of his election performance.

  • 11:45 GMT

    A journalist in Paris reported that a Fillon newsletter was in the envelope given to him at the polling station. He said that he informed staff at the station who advised him to remove it. They claimed no similar incidents had been reported.

