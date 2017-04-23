French presidential election 2017: Round 1 Live updates
23 April 201716:58 GMT
A large crowd has gathered outside Marine Le Pen HQ in Henin-Beaumont.
#frenchelection large press crowd still growing at #MarineLePen HQ #heninbeaumont. Hope we get in before it's all over! via @Jonathan_RTfrpic.twitter.com/8VwZlpKn9Y— Daniel Hawkins (@DanhawkinsDh) April 23, 2017
Bousculade et marseillaise pour entrer au QG de #MLP#heninbeaumont#FrontNational#ElectionPresidentielle2017pic.twitter.com/QACjDz3YvX— Jonathan Moadab (@Jonathan_RTfr) April 23, 2017
- 16:01 GMT
Security is extremely tight at the headquarters of the leading candidates.
Bonjour à tous. Je suis ce soir au QG de @FrancoisFillon pour vous faire vivre les résultats du 1er tour #Presidentielle2017 sur @Le_Figaropic.twitter.com/NZOGTZOCwJ— Paul de Coustin (@PauldeCoustin) April 23, 2017
Sécurité max à Henin Beaumont #Presidentielle2017pic.twitter.com/3nT3Q7cbjo— crouzel cécile (@ccrouzel) April 23, 2017
Press (and police) ready for Mélenchon's election evening at bar near Gare du Nord.The only election event with a happy hour?@TheLocalFrancepic.twitter.com/DosrxI9of6— Rose Trigg (@TriggRose) April 23, 2017
- 15:27 GMT
The abstention rate for the first round in the election is likely to be around 20 percent. According to two surveys, the abstention rate will be roughly the same as in 2012, when 20.52 percent of voters chose not to cast a vote.
Estimation de l’abstention à 20h00 à l’issue du scrutin : 21,5% @m6info#Présidentielle2017pic.twitter.com/dK0ZnZ4QZl— Harris Interactive (@harrisint_fr) April 23, 2017
A 17h05, le taux de participation est estimé à 81% #Presidentielle2017#participationpic.twitter.com/iShL3s0t2G— Ifop (@IfopOpinion) April 23, 2017
- 15:12 GMT
As of 5pm (local time), 69.42 percent of voters had cast their ballot, according to the Ministry of the Interior. These numbers are down slightly from 2012, which saw a 70.59 percent turnout by the same point.
[#ElectionPrésidentielle2017] 69,42 % : taux de participation pour la France métropolitaine au 1er tour à 17 h contre 70,59 % en 2012 pic.twitter.com/uC2rI9mmnq— Ministère Intérieur (@Place_Beauvau) April 23, 2017
- 14:39 GMT
US President Donald Trump has tweeted about the French election.
Very interesting election currently taking place in France.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2017
- 14:04 GMT
- 14:02 GMT
The Head Chef of the Elysee Palace Guillaume Gomez, casted his vote with the quip, “when you have the power to choose your boss!”
Quand t'as Le Power d'aller choisir ton boss!!!! @Elysee@Elysee_Compic.twitter.com/EVxfrawHgh— Guillaume Gomez Chef (@ggomez_chef) April 22, 2017
- 13:29 GMT
Polling day has reached the halfway mark. Two of the eleven candidates will go forward to a runoff on May 7 to decide the final winner.
More than half way through polling day. Which two of these 11 will go through to the 2nd tour? pic.twitter.com/HKwkve3lGd— Charlotte Dubenskij (@CDubenskij_RT) April 23, 2017
Voting underway in a crucial election for France #Presidentielle2017 expecting an indication of two who go through about 9Pm local.— Charlotte Dubenskij (@CDubenskij_RT) April 23, 2017
- 13:12 GMT
Francois Fillon had been favorite to win the election until details of ‘PenelopeGate’ emerged. A February poll found that 68 percent of participants wanted him to withdraw from the race following the scandal.
READ MORE: Nearly 70% want French presidential hopeful Fillon out of election race – poll
The candidate will have to wait until polls close at 9pm local time for any indication of his election performance.
- 11:45 GMT
A journalist in Paris reported that a Fillon newsletter was in the envelope given to him at the polling station. He said that he informed staff at the station who advised him to remove it. They claimed no similar incidents had been reported.
Viens de voter dans ce bureau du 15e. Arrive ds l'isoloir.Découvre ac stupeur qu'un bulletin Fillon est déjà glissé dans mon enveloppe (1/2) pic.twitter.com/lYKfOYa3SA— Julien Nény (@JulienNeny) April 23, 2017
(2/2).Je le signale aux assesseurs.Me conseillent timidemt de retirer le bulletin.Pas connaissance d'un cas similaire dans ce bureau. @CNEWS— Julien Nény (@JulienNeny) April 23, 2017