Masked protesters throw flares, smoke bombs at demo ahead of Le Pen rally in Paris (LIVE)

Hundreds of protesters have taken to the streets of Paris to protest against right-wing presidential candidate Marine Le Pen.

Demonstrators are holding up banners and chanting slogans, while riot police have been deployed to the scene.

Protesters are shouting: “This is Paris! Paris is antifascist!”

The march, taking place in the northeastern suburb of Aubervilliers, is being held six days before the first round of the French presidential elections.

The organizers of the march, Anti-fascist Action Paris-Banlieue, accuse Le Pen’s party, the National Front, of the “normalization and amplification of the state of emergency, racism and Islamophobia.”

La #manifAntiFn se dirige vers le Zénith de Paris, où aura lieu le meeting de Marine Le Pen demain. pic.twitter.com/ZBrxh22Qkp — Pierre Tremblay (@tremblay_p) April 16, 2017

On Wednesday, the headquarters of Le Pen’s National Front party in Paris was hit by a Molotov cocktail. A group calling themselves “Combat xenophobia” claimed responsibility to the French news agency AFP.

