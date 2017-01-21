WomensMarch takes to the streets around the world

Thousands of women are marching in cities around world to call for the protection of civil liberties and diverse cultures which organizers say have been threatened by the recent US presidential election.

The day of action centers around the Women’s March which has been organised near US Capitol buildings, Washington, on Donald Trump’s first full day in the White House.

So far, sister rallies have taken place in Japan, Australia while demonstrations are also happening in European cities like London, Paris, Barcelona, Dublin and Milan.