#WomensMarch takes to the streets around the world Live updates
The day of action centers around the Women’s March which has been organised near US Capitol buildings, Washington, on Donald Trump’s first full day in the White House.
So far, sister rallies have taken place in Japan, Australia while demonstrations are also happening in European cities like London, Paris, Barcelona, Dublin and Milan.
21 January 201714:40 GMT
A video entitled ‘Why I March’ has been released by rally organisers in the US.
- 14:39 GMT
Thousands of women are marching through Paris on the first full day of Trump’s administration, carrying placards and chanting slogans in aid of women’s rights and gender equality.
.@clairewad on #Periscope: More marching in Paris #womensmarch#Paris ❤❤❤ https://t.co/nLKTjuJRtI— Estevezrl (@Estevezlr3) January 21, 2017
- 14:37 GMT
A time lapse video shows how many busloads of marchers have already arrived at the capital ahead of today’s march.
Even more buses have arrived #WomensMarch#womensmarchDCpic.twitter.com/0hKbis1FBf— Eric Weisbrod (@EricWeisbrod) January 21, 2017
- 14:34 GMT
The #WomensMarch in Washington DC is expected to draw a crowd of almost a quarter of a million people, according to their official Facebook event page. The initial rally will begin at 10 am local time, ending at approximately 13:15 pm when the march itself kicks off.
The crowds are already out in their droves, swarming metros and public transport to make their way to the capitol.
unlike yesterday's empty trains & bleachers & mall, this morning's trains are packed.
- 14:31 GMT
Thousands of women have taken to the streets in London to march against the new US president Donald Trump in addition to a multitude of other related causes such as minority rights and civil liberties.
- 14:31 GMT
There are several sister marches currently taking place throughout Europe ahead of the major protest expected in Washington DC today, following the inauguration of Donald Trump yesterday.
According to the official Women’s March website, there will be 673 marches in total with an estimated 2,226,540 participants expected to attend worldwide.
Barcelona
"We don't fight against Trump, but against the real fact. He's just the symptom" #WomensMarch in Barcelona https://t.co/yxdkMy6lc9— 15MBcn_int (@15MBcn_int) January 21, 2017
Copenhagen
News about #WomensMarch in #London#dublin#Copenhagen#Paris... This is HUGE!! Let's 2017 be #feminist and successful! #gogirls#fightback— Raphaëlle Rémy-Leleu (@RaphaelleRL) January 21, 2017
Dublin
Thank you, #Dublin!!! ❤️#womensmarch#WomensMarchDublin#SisterMarchhttps://t.co/dYra80iWJx— The Researcher (@JoanTheProfound) January 21, 2017
Thousands on the #WomensMarch in #Dublin against #Trump#DonaldTrump@pb4p@GerryCarrollPBP@RBoydBarrett@lukeming#repealthe8th@3arabawypic.twitter.com/hTcOCT6Tqf— Conor Kennelly (@cinnfhaolaidh) January 21, 2017
- 14:22 GMT
Major protests are taking place worldwide for the #WomensMarch with marches currently happening in major European capital cities and more expected in the US capital and across the United States later today.