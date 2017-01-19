Dataminr terminates RT access to Twitter news discovery tool, gives no official reason

Dataminr, the Twitter-based news-breaking service that supports news agencies around the world, has denied RT service, with immediate effect.

The US digital start-up has yet to provide any official explanation behind the decision, but referred to a "review of how we work with government agencies" during a call in which RT was informed of the service denial.

“Per our November 30, 2016 notice to you, Dataminr is electing not to renew the Renewal Term. As such, your Agreement ended on December 31, 2016,” Dataminr’s Legal Team said in an email received by RT on Wednesday, after the service was terminated without giving any explanation.

Sad day. Dataminr has denied news-breaking services to @Rt_com. Want to thank @Dataminr team for a great year. Hope sense prevails. — IvorCrotty (@IvorCrotty) January 19, 2017

The RT/Dataminr partnership was attacked in a WSJ piece after Twitter denied the CIA access to Dataminr services over fears the bureau was violating Twitter’s terms of use to track individuals.

The piece titled 'Twitter chooses Russia over the US' claimed "Vladimir Putin’s agents" would have "access to tweets" through the RT partnership. RT denies that assertion as groundless and untrue.

The FBI were granted access to Dataminr analysis in November 2016, reported on by RT at the time.

In December the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) questioned Dataminr’s relationship with ‘Fusion centers’ - federally funded cyber-spy units. This prompted Twitter to confirm to the ACLU that Dataminr would cease all surveillance tool provision to local, state or federal government clients.

“We’re very disappointed,” said RT's Head of Social Media Ivor Crotty. “Dataminr has a monopoly on analyzing the Twitter ‘firehose’ [the full flow of all Tweets in real time] and we’ve been using it successfully across the RT group for a year. It's an unfortunate symptom of the fear and loathing gripping the United States and I hope it alleviates soon.”

The latest news comes hours after RT was blocked from posting on Facebook anything but texts – for the first time ever.

The ban, according to the Facebook bot, will last until Saturday 10:55pm Moscow time (2:55pm EST) and will be in effect during the US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The block was seemingly caused by a misplaced live streaming rights strike during RT's broadcast of President Obama's final press conference. RT's stream was interrupted by a Facebook bot notification that rights had been claimed by local Russian publisher Current Time TV – something the latter denied, however.

It seems it’s not the end of RT’s social media-related issues, though: YouTube might be up next.

“RT has also received a request from YouTube's global team to testify that neither the RT network nor any of its employees appear on any US sanctions lists,” RT’s head of online projects and digital media director, Kirill Karnovich-Valua, said. “We are examining this matter and their reasons behind such a request. RT has been a YouTube premium partner since 2011 and is the platform's most-watched news network with over 4 billion views on multiple channels.”

Back in October, the UK bank servicing RT notified the channel that its account would be closed, without explanation or warning. RT’s press office noted at the time that NatWest bank is part of the Royal Bank of Scotland Group, with the UK government as one of its direct shareholders.

The move, however, wasn’t “at odds with the countless measures that have been undertaken in the UK and Europe over the last few years to ostracize, shot down, or downright impede the work of RT. RT UK will continue its operations uninterrupted,” the press office added.