Fighter jet crashes at airshow for kids in Thailand (VIDEOS)
READ MORE: US fighter jet crashes in southwestern Japan
A colorful show for children in Hat Yai turned into a nightmare on Saturday, as one of the pilots flying over the airfield lost control of his aircraft and crashed into the ground.
เครื่องบินตกที่กองบิน 56 อ.หาดใหญ่ จ.สงขลา #หาดใหญ่#hatyai#twithypic.twitter.com/WmRPmM0nHL— ยอดชายนายโหน่ง (@Inuynong) January 14, 2017
A video filmed from amid the crowd of onlookers celebrating the holiday with balloons and umbrellas shows what is reported to be a Swedish-made Saab JAS 39 Gripen jet buzzing the airport. The jet appears to be going into a stunt maneuver, before quickly turning over and nearly nose-diving into the ground in the distance.
AOT ปิดสนามบินหาดใหญ่ชั่วคราวเนื่องจากเครื่องบิน Gripen 39 ที่แสดงแอร์โชว์วันเด็กเกิดอุบัติเหตุตก1ลำ คาดวเปิดสนามบินหาดใหญ่ได้ก่อนเที่ยง pic.twitter.com/JbtoBfxgpf— Nalinee Siriked (@Nalinee_PLE) January 14, 2017
The pilot, who was not seen ejecting, is said to be dead. While the plane fell a fair distance away from the crowd, it was not immediately known if it caused any damage or casualties on the airfield.
Children's day in #hatyai today 😧#childrensday#thailand#crashhttps://t.co/GNWTHlocvO— Nicola Jayne (@colasplace) January 14, 2017
The show took place on Children’s Day, which this year was celebrated in Thailand on January 14.
#Korat#AirShow 2015 #RTAF#PLAAF#Thailand#China#August1st#F16#Gripen#J10 Photo: Napat Promthep pic.twitter.com/Lbb9Xdw8p7— Gripen News (@GripenNews) November 28, 2015
READ MORE: Underwater footage shows divers recovering wreckage of crashed Tu-154 from seabed (VIDEO)