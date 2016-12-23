Malta hostage situation: Hijackers threaten to blow up Afriqiyah Airways plane Live updates
Maltese officials are locked in negotiations with up to two hijackers, described as being from the pro-Gaddafi group Al Fatah Al Gadida, who have seized control of Afriqiyah Airways flight 8U209 in Libya, forcing the Airbus A320 plane to divert to Malta.
23 December 201612:33 GMT
The airport’s main runway appears to have reopened, while security services deal with the hijacked plane on a secondary runway.
UPDATE: Malta Airport appears to be operating again from main runway 13/31. 'Hijacked' Afriqiyah A320 is parked on secondary runway 05/23. pic.twitter.com/uGWFG7bRgG— Airport Webcams (@AirportWebcams) December 23, 2016
- 12:30 GMT
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has confirmed that he spoke to his Libyan counterpart Fayez al-Sarraj about the situation.
Prime Minister @JosephMuscat_JM just spoke to Libyan Prime Minister Faez al Serraj.— Kurt Farrugia (@KurtFarrugia) December 23, 2016
Malta-based journalist Saviour Balzan has tweeted that the hijackers have agreed to let the passengers go and to give up their weapons.
@maltatoday two hijackers agree to let 118 passengers go and give up weapons @JosephMuscat_JM#malta— Saviour Balzan (@saviourbalzan) December 23, 2016