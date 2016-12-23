Hijacked Afriqiyah Airways plane lands in Malta, suspect threatens to detonate grenade
Malta hostage situation: Hijackers threaten to blow up Afriqiyah Airways plane Live updates

Maltese troops survey a hijacked Libyan Afriqiyah Airways Airbus A320 on the runway at Malta Airport, December 23, 2016. © Darrin Zammit-Lupi
Maltese officials are locked in negotiations with up to two hijackers, described as being from the pro-Gaddafi group Al Fatah Al Gadida, who have seized control of Afriqiyah Airways flight 8U209 in Libya, forcing the Airbus A320 plane to divert to Malta.

  • 23 December 2016

    12:33 GMT

    The airport’s main runway appears to have reopened, while security services deal with the hijacked plane on a secondary runway.

  • 12:30 GMT

    Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has confirmed that he spoke to his Libyan counterpart Fayez al-Sarraj about the situation.

    Malta-based journalist Saviour Balzan has tweeted that the hijackers have agreed to let the passengers go and to give up their weapons.

