‘We are a tiger’: Netanyahu says Iran endangers itself after new prediction of ‘Zionist regime’ end

In the latest spat between Tel Aviv and Tehran, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has warned the Islamic Republic that it will endanger itself if it threatens Israel. It comes after Iran’s supreme leader said that the “Zionist regime” wouldn’t exist in 25 years.

During a visit with Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev on Wednesday, Netanyahu was asked by the Kazakh leader if he wanted to send a message to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who is scheduled to visit Kazakhstan next week.

In response, Netanyahu said: “Don't threaten us, we are not a rabbit, we are a tiger. If you threaten us, you endanger yourself.”

Netanyahu went on to state that if Iran changes its policy toward Israel, “we will change ours.”

The comments came just hours after Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei saying that Israel would not exist in 25 years.

"As I‘ve said before, if Muslims & Palestinians unite & all fight, the Zionist regime will not be in existence in 25 years," Khamenei tweeted on Wednesday.



When asked by Nazarbayev if Netanyahu actually believes that Iran wants to destroy Israel, the Israeli Pm said, “Yes, I do believe it.”

Earlier this week, Iran’s defense minister warned that Israel would be destroyed if US President-elect Donald Trump sparks a war in the Middle East.

It “would mean the destruction of the Zionist regime... and will engulf the whole region and could lead to a world war,” Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan said Sunday.

The comments were in reference to the possibility that Trump may pull out of the nuclear deal agreed between Tehran and the six world powers last year, which the president-elect has called “disastrous” and the “worst deal ever negotiated.”

Netanyahu has said he looks forward to speaking with Trump about the “bad” nuclear deal once he takes office, saying he has about “five things in his mind” that could undo the deal.