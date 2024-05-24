icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
24 May, 2024 03:36
HomeIndia

Indian police roll SUV into hospital in Bollywood-style arrest (VIDEO) 

Cops staged a dramatic arrest in northeast India by driving their vehicle up several floors to detain a suspect 
Indian police roll SUV into hospital in Bollywood-style arrest (VIDEO) 
A clip from the video showing Indian police vehicle entering the emergency ward of a hospital in Rishikesh, India to arrest an official for allegedly molesting a female doctor. ©  X/prabhatmedia

A clip of an Indian police vehicle entering the emergency ward of a hospital to arrest an official for allegedly molesting a female doctor has been doing the rounds on social media.  

The dramatic sequence unfolded at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, a premier health institute in northern India. In the 26-second clip, policemen can be seen nudging aside stretchers bearing patients to clear a path for a police SUV to enter the ward. A group of security officials also assisted in clearing the path for the vehicle. 

According to media reports, the chaotic scene culminated in an arrest on the third floor of the ward. 

A woman doctor working at the AIIMS had lodged a complaint with the police and claimed that a nursing officer had tried to molest her in the operating area on May 19, according to ETV. The official, identified as Satish Kumar, had also allegedly sent an obscene SMS to the doctor.  

The police in the Kotwali area of the city took the accused into custody based on the complaint. He has been suspended from his duties at the hospital. 

The alleged harassment triggered unrest among the doctors, who went on strike and protested outside the dean’s office demanding that the accused be sacked, according to an NDTV report. Doctors at the institute have been on strike since Tuesday, although emergency services are still operational. 

Meanwhile, the incident has triggered an outcry on social media, with most users questioning the cops’ tactics. “India seriously needs major police reforms,” Udit Bhandari, an Indian social media user, wrote on X (formerly Twitter). He went on to claim that the country’s police force “is really messed up.”  

Shashank Shekhar Jha described the cops’ behavior as “shocking” and encouraged the hospital to file a complaint. Another commenter, Pardeep Kumar Gupta, questioned whether the vehicle had first gone through “the process of disinfection” before entering the ward.

Where India Meets Russia: Follow and share RT India on X and Instagram

Top stories

RT Features

Eat, pray, vote: How women are being lured to take part in India’s election amid low turnout
Eat, pray, vote: How women are being lured to take part in India’s election amid low turnout FEATURE
‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president
‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president FEATURE
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Eat, pray, vote: How women are being lured to take part in India’s election amid low turnout
Eat, pray, vote: How women are being lured to take part in India’s election amid low turnout FEATURE
‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president
‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president FEATURE
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Antony Blinken, the so-called “Butcher of Gaza”
0:00
26:44
The cost of sewage treatment
0:00
25:52
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies