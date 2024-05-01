icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
Russia hits Ukrainian military HQ – MOD
1 May, 2024 10:03
HomeIndia

Russian oil helping India save billions – research

Moscow has remained New Delhi’s top supplier for months due to significant discounts it offers on its crude
Russian oil helping India save billions – research
© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv

India has saved billions of dollars on oil imports in the past two years by purchasing discounted crude from Russia, the Times of India reported on Tuesday, citing data compiled by ICRA Research ratings agency.

The country saved an estimated $5.1 billion on oil imports in the 2022-23 financial year, and a further $7.9 billion in the first 11 months of 2023-24, according to the report. Analysts explained that the savings were due to increased purchases of Russian oil.

Moscow began offering large discounts on its crude to attract new markets following the loss of its traditional buyers due to the Ukraine conflict, as well as sanctions imposed on Russia by Western nations, including a $60-per-barrel price cap on its oil.

India is Asia’s third-biggest economy and the world’s third-largest oil consumer. It depends on imports to meet roughly 80% of its demand for crude. According to analysts, a lower oil import bill is keeping the Indian government’s fiscal math on track and helping the country to combat inflation.

Based on the latest import data from the Indian Commerce Ministry, the share of Russian crude in India’s oil import basket soared to about 36% between April 2023 and February 2024 from around 2% in 2021-22.

While the discounts that Russia is offering on its oil are not constant, having shrunk from double digits in mid-2022 to around 8% on average in the past six months, India’s demand for Russian crude has remained stable, even after the West’s most recent efforts to enforce sanctions.

West has tried to ‘weaponize’ Russian oil – New Delhi READ MORE: West has tried to ‘weaponize’ Russian oil – New Delhi

The US and its allies recently blacklisted a number of intermediaries and individual vessels, including some operated by Russian state-owned tanker company Sovcomflot, for carrying Russian oil above the price cap. The measures caused payment issues and a slight drop in crude sales in late 2023 and early this year.

However, according to statistics compiled by tanker-tracking firms, Indian imports of crude from Russia spiked in April to roughly 1.82 million barrels per day (bpd), with Moscow’s deliveries once again outpacing those from India’s traditional Middle Eastern suppliers, Iraq and Saudi Arabia. Indian purchases of Russian oil last month also exceeded those of China, another major crude importer and one of Russia’s largest buyers, by 450,000 bpd, Business Insider reported this week, citing data from market intelligence agency Vortexa.

Where India Meets Russia – We are now on WhatsApp! ‎Follow and share RT India in English and in Hindi

Top stories

RT Features

‘Dead Aid’: What’s behind the West helping Africa?
‘Dead Aid’: What’s behind the West helping Africa? FEATURE
Deepfake democracy: How AI is disrupting the biggest election on Earth
Deepfake democracy: How AI is disrupting the biggest election on Earth FEATURE
War and Peace on the Silver Screen: How Russia and the US conducted propaganda against each other in cinema
War and Peace on the Silver Screen: How Russia and the US conducted propaganda against each other in cinema FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Dead Aid’: What’s behind the West helping Africa?
‘Dead Aid’: What’s behind the West helping Africa? FEATURE
Deepfake democracy: How AI is disrupting the biggest election on Earth
Deepfake democracy: How AI is disrupting the biggest election on Earth FEATURE
War and Peace on the Silver Screen: How Russia and the US conducted propaganda against each other in cinema
War and Peace on the Silver Screen: How Russia and the US conducted propaganda against each other in cinema FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The power of the AIPAC lobby & Ukraine’s steady retreat
0:00
27:28
A broken whistle: Conversation with a CIA whistleblower
0:00
27:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies