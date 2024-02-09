icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukraine conflict, fallout of NATO expansion, relations with US: Key takeaways from Putin’s interview with Tucker Carlson
9 Feb, 2024 15:31
HomeIndia

West has tried to ‘weaponize’ Russian oil – New Delhi

Indian Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has told RT why his country is confident in cooperating with Moscow on crude imports
West has tried to ‘weaponize’ Russian oil – New Delhi
FILE PHOTO: Hardeep Singh Puri. ©  Vipin Kumar / Hindustan Times via Getty Images

India has significantly ramped up purchases of Russian crude since the start of the Ukraine conflict and will continue buying as long as prices are favorable, Indian Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told RT on the sidelines of India Energy Week on Thursday.  

According to Puri, while Russian oil accounted for just 0.2% of India’s total imports before February 2022, the figure currently stands at 30%-34%. “Imports of crude oil are the biggest item in our import basket. And equally, the export of petroleum products is the biggest item in our export basket. We will import from wherever we can, and we will export to wherever we can,” the minister explained.   

At the same time, Puri stressed that many countries, including those who have supported US-led sanctions against Moscow, continue to purchase commodities from Russia. “[Some countries] decided to weaponize [oil] – for ideological reasons. Well and good. They didn’t stop all imports. They stopped crude oil imports, but they are continuing to import gas [from Russia]. They are continuing to import other critical minerals,” the minister pointed out.  

India snapped up an average of 1.75 million barrels of Russian crude per day in 2023, according to Kpler data analyzed by The Independent. Meanwhile, the European Union’s imports of refined oil from India also grew to record levels last year, meaning consumers likely received unprecedented volumes of oil products that originated from Russia via India, the outlet noted.   

Asked about India’s crude oil imports from Russia hitting a 12-month low in January, Puri insisted that “there is no such clock” and that the decision to buy or not to buy rests primarily with companies, private or government, that import oil and are driven by pricing dynamics.   

Puri is among several top officials in the Narendra Modi cabinet who maintain that India’s continued purchases of Russian crude are driven by “pragmatism,” despite increasing scrutiny from the collective West. Speaking at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos last month, the minister argued that India has a large population to consider and that the government has to ensure millions of people are fed three times a day.   

Strategic gush: Why India’s investment in Russian hydrocarbons is win-win
Read more
Strategic gush: Why India’s investment in Russian hydrocarbons is win-win

Meanwhile, India has not only increased oil imports from Russia, but also continues to invest in Russian oil and gas projects. In 2009, Indian Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Videsh (OVL) acquired the UK-based Imperial Energy Corporation, which operates in Russia, for $2.1 billion. OVL also holds a 26% stake in the Suzunskoye, Tagulskoye, and Lodochnoye fields, collectively known as the Vankor cluster in Siberia, and a 20% stake in the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas field in the Russian Far East. A consortium of several Indian companies holds a 23.9% stake in the same project.  

Earlier this week, the chairman and managing director of state-owned energy firm Oil India Limited, Ranjit Rath, said the company is interested in joining new oil projects in Russia and is assessing opportunities while carrying out due diligence.

Where India Meets Russia – We are now on WhatsApp! ‎Follow and share RT India in English and in Hindi 

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia?
Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia? FEATURE
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before FEATURE
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia?
Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia? FEATURE
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before FEATURE
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of cancer
0:00
28:1
CrossTalk: Kiev on life support
0:00
25:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies