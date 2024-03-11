icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Mar, 2024 11:40
HomeIndia

India signs $100 billion trade deal with European bloc

New Delhi will reduce import tariffs on goods from Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland as part of the agreement
india efta
Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal signs a trade agreement with representatives from Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland ©  European Free Trade Association

New Delhi has signed a deal with a bloc of four European nations that includes an investment of $100 billion over 15 years and the creation of up to 1 million jobs in India.

According to the Trade and Economic Participation Agreement (TEPA) signed in New Delhi last Saturday, the South Asian country has committed to reducing import tariffs on Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland – the four nations that comprise the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

The agreement will bring benefits such as “better integrated and more resilient supply chains and new opportunities for businesses” leading to increased trade and investment flows, job creation, and economic growth, the EFTA said in a statement.

Through this agreement, India will attract more foreign investment from the EFTA, which will ultimately translate into an increase in “good jobs,” Swiss Federal Councilor Guy Parmelin, who spoke on behalf of the EFTA, remarked.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the agreement is in line with the government’s push for economic progress and will serve to create opportunities for young people.

”Despite structural diversities in many aspects, our economies possess complementarities that promise to be a win-win situation for all nations,” Modi stated. He also highlighted the Indian economy’s “quantum leap” in the last decade – from 11th to fifth largest in the world.

Modi vows to make India world’s third-largest economy
Read more
Modi vows to make India world’s third-largest economy

Indian GDP grew by 8.4% from October to December 2023, representing the fastest pace in six quarters. The International Monetary Fund said it is “easily” the world’s fastest-growing economy.

To tap into India’s “large and rapidly growing market,” multiple nations have expressed interest in signing trade agreements this year, the think tank Global Trade Research Initiative reported in January.

Negotiations for trade agreements are underway between India and several key economies, including the UK, US, EU, Switzerland, Norway, and the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union.

READ MORE: UK seeking ‘more favorable’ terms to sign trade pact with India

Recently, New Delhi’s trade talks with the UK, ongoing since 2021, hit a roadblock as the latter seeks “more favorable” terms, according to unnamed UK officials who spoke to The Hindu Business Line last month. Indian companies are refusing import-duty concessions without London offering easier temporary movement of Indian professionals to the UK for work and business, several media outlets have reported.

India’s negotiations with Canada have also been delayed amid friction over Ottawa linking “agents of the Indian government” to the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader near Vancouver.

