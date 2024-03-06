‘Let’s Talk Bharat’: Anupam Kher shines light on the world’s biggest democracy in new RT show

The veteran actor’s weekly talk show features Indian entrepreneurs and celebrities discussing the journey of the nation of 1.4 billion people

Acclaimed Indian actor Anupam Kher will dive into the mysteries of ‘Bharat’– another name for India and a new political concept – in RT’s newest talk show, which will feature prominent businessmen, celebrities and intellectuals from the country.

Beginning on March 11, Kher will be joined by various personalities every week to discuss the journey of the world’s most populous nation in ‘Let’s Talk Bharat’. He and his guests will seek to unpack the complexities behind the emergence of the nation as an economic powerhouse and a voice for the Global South, and will discuss the country’s soft-power influence and leadership in technology and innovation.

The 30-minute show will air globally on March 11, 2024 at 9pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Highlights of the show will also be available on RT’s social media platforms.

Bharat, which is a name for India used in several languages on the continent and can be traced back to ancient Hindu literature, has recently been adopted as an acronym for the ‘self-reliance’ policy championed by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I am happy to partner with RT and look forward to showing more of India’s incredible personalities from all walks of life and their perspectives on Bharat,” Kher said ahead of the show. “RT has amazing, diverse international voices, and being a part of that world is exciting.”

Kher’s first guests will include serial entrepreneurs Ronnie Screwvala and Anupam Mittal, prominent lawyers Satish Maneshinde and Mahesh Jethmalani, film director Madhur Bhandarkar, Academy Award-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor, noted author Amish Tripathi, and popular Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam.

The host of the show, apart from being a prominent figure in Indian cinema and television over several decades, has also appeared in several international projects including the Golden Globe-nominated ‘Bend it Like Beckham’ (2002), Hollywood drama ‘Mistress of Spices’ (2006), Ang Lee’s Golden Lion-winning romantic thriller ‘Caution, Lust’ (2007), David O. Russell’s Academy Award-winning ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ (2012), and the popular medical drama, ‘ER’ (2004).

